Jessica Simpson is being criticized for allowing her 7-year-old daughter, Maxwell, to dye her hair.

When the singer-turned-fashion designer shared a photo of Maxwell sporting purple locks on Tuesday, some fans responded by mommy-shaming her.

Simpson, 39, shared two cute pics on Instagram, one of Maxwell laughing with stylists at Nine Zero One salon in West Hollywood, where she had the dye job done, and another of her showing off the colorful final results.

In her caption, the mom-of-three revealed her daughter's eye-catching new tresses were inspired by a character in the Disney TV movie series "Descendants." The films, the latest of which premieres on Friday, tell the story of several infamous villains as teens, with the lead character Maleficent, or "Mal," sporting bright purple hair.

Some fans suggested Simpson, above, was wrong to let her 7-year-old daughter dye her hair purple. Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

Right away, some fans took to the comments to question Simpson's parenting skills.

"Isn't she too young to have her hair dyed?" one asked.

“So young it’s a shame," wrote another.

However, others, including several moms, chimed in to say that Maxwell looked adorable.

"Beautiful! She’s being a kid! You only live once!" one shared.

"Cute. My girl just did hers like that too! She's Descendants obsessed!" wrote another.

A few fans suggested that everyone mind their own business when it comes to how other people raise their kids.

"Do people really have to mum shame! What jess does with her children is her business. It looks great!!" one commented.

Maxwell's hair also caught the attention of the folks in charge of the official Instagram page for Disney's "Descendants," who gave her new 'do two thumbs up.

"Looking good!" they wrote alongside three purple heart emojis.

Simpson's hardly the only mom to allow a child to dye his or her hair. It's become a trend for kids to switch up their hair color during their summer breaks from school.

It's also relatively harmless, experts say.

However, because many young children have fine hair that can be easily damaged by ammonia, bleach, hydrogen peroxide, and other chemicals found in hair dye, parents should opt for semi-permanent, temporary hair dyes that don't penetrate the hair shaft and only coat the hair.

Parents should also be mindful of allergic skin reactions, and avoid letting hair dye make contact with their child's scalp.