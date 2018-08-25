Life's a beach for Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake and son Silas in sweet family pic

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake and their 3-year-old son, Silas, are living the dream as a traveling trio — and cherishing every bit of it.

While stopping in the Netherlands on the European leg of her pop star husband's "Man of the Woods" tour, Biel shared Friday on Instagram a gorgeous photo of her family enjoying some downtime on a sandy shore.

“Do we look European? Because we sure feel European!” Biel joked in a caption. The famous family walks along a peaceful beach, taking in the calm between Timberlake’s energetic shows.

“Summer, please never end... thank you #MOTWtour for such an incredible adventure," she added.

This year's been an adventurous one for the triad, indeed. The two famous parents have shared a handful of snapshots taken at various pit stops on the road, giving fans an inside look at everything from silly moments to sweet ones.

Biel — who is also relishing an exciting time professionally as she's Emmy-nominated for her role in the USA Network crime drama, "The Sinner" — treasures her travel time with JT and “mini Justin,” as she calls their son.

“Man of the Woods” marks the 3-year-old's first time heading out on tour with dad. Silas already has style like JT, according to his mom, but he’s learned more than just “daddy swagger” on this traveling adventure.

“It’s fun to be on the road, we’ve seen so many new places and it’s been amazing for our son,” Biel told TODAY earlier this month. “He’s hearing so many new languages. ... He would never have these experiences if we weren’t able to just get out there and go for it.”