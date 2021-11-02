Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake channel 'Harry Potter' in trick-or-treat pics

Halloween was a magical night for Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake and their kids — and not just because it is a night of ghosts, witches and spooky things. This year, the whole family dressed up as characters from the "Harry Potter" books!

Biel posted pictures of the family going door to door (with their children's backs to the camera to preserve privacy) as well as head-on shots of mom and dad in their utterly amazing gear on Instagram. Biel wrote in the caption, "Last night at MAGIC hour":

In the first picture, it seems Timberlake opted to dress up as Professor Dumbledore, while Biel's serious face tells us she's Professor McGonagall. And based on the other photos (be sure to click through to see them all), Silas, 6, appears to be Harry himself, while Phineas, who's about 1, is Harry's white delivery owl, Hedwig!

The sweet images made us melt faster than the chocolate in their goody bags. We're also just delighted to see these A-list celebs being regular folk: In the last photo, "McGonagall" has on a warm hat, while "Dumbledore" has donned a puffy jacket and duck boots.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake take Silas and Phineas out trick-or-treating. jessicabiel / Instagram

You know, just like in the movies!

Biel told TODAY in September that Silas and Phineas love spending time together.

"(Silas) thinks Phineas the baby is hilarious," Biel said. "He finds him really funny, and the baby thinks that Silas has hung the moon. So, that's really cute. He, of course, wants to do everything that his older brother's doing and follows him around everywhere. But Silas is the best big brother. He's so sweet, and he's just a lovely guy. We're pretty lucky. They're sweet boys."

