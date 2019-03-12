Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 12, 2019, 6:58 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Proud mom Jessica Alba found an out-of-this-world way to show her kids just how much she loves them.

The actress and businesswoman took to Instagram on Monday to show off three new tattoos of constellations representing her children's astrological signs.

In the first photo, Alba poses with celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo as she shows off the fresh ink on her inner left forearm.

In her caption, she explained that she got a Gemini constellation for her 10-year-old daughter, Honor, a Leo constellation for her 7-year-old daughter, Haven, and the stars of Capricorn for her 1-year-old son, Hayes (all with hubby Cash Warren).

The second photo features a close-up of all three of Alba's new tattoos.

Jessica Alba and her husband Cash Warren pose with their three kids: Honor, 10, Haven, 7, and Hayes, 1. Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images

Last September, Alba told People magazine that little Hayes' arrival has brought the family even closer together — and that big sisters Honor and Haven love doting on him.

“They’re at the age when they’re playing with American Girl dolls and (Hayes is) like a real-life American Girl doll," she revealed. "It’s kind of like the perfect age, age 7 and 10, to have a little baby around."

Alba's sweet daughters even help feed and bathe little Hayes. "They like to pick him up. They like to sing to him, give him a bath. They like to do all the things,” said the Honest Company founder.

The only thing the girls weren't keen on helping Mom with? "Diaper changing is probably the only thing they don’t like to do," said Alba.

Well, really, can you blame them?