Jessica Alba’s daughter Honor is celebrating her 13th trip around the sun.

“My teenager!!!! This is 13! Honor — yes you are way taller than me already, which you love to remind me. But you have a heart of gold, you are filled with compassion, you are wicked smart, silly, hilarious, and so kind... I’m just so proud of you,” the 5-foot-7 Alba wrote in an Instagram post on Monday.

Alba, who also shares 9-year-old daughter, Haven, and 3-year-old son, Hayes, with her husband, Cash Warren, admitted that she’s been feeling emotional lately.

“I’m sorry that whenever I look at you too long, I burst into tears — they are happy tears because the love is so deep and so profound and sad that I can’t push pause. So you are gonna have me to accept my emotional outbursts boo,” the Honest Company founder teased. “You choosing me to be your mama has been one of the greatest gifts in life baby girl! I hope your teens are everything you hoped for and more, remember to soak up every moment. I love you with my whole heart and soul. —your mom #happybirthdayhonor #thisis13 #honorcita.”

Many of Alba’s fans were quick to point out the resemblance between honor and her mom.

“OMG!!!!!! She is your Mini you… gorgeous girl,” one person commented.

Added another, “Mini you!!!! So cute.”

Last year, Alba revealed on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” that Honor and Haven think she’s “so cringey.”

“They actually said that I should use the hashtag #CringeyMom,” Alba shared. “I”m like, ‘That’s so mean! There are so many more cringey moms than me, guys. They’re like, ‘Even saying that, Mom, is cringey.’”

The actor described Hayes as being a ball of energy.

“I mean, this boy is nonstop,” Alba said. “He literally, like, wakes up , he’s running, he’s throwing balls, he wants to play gold, cars — I mean, all of it!”

