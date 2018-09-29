Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jessica Alba is opening about her family life since welcoming 8-month-old son, Hayes, with husband Cash Warren and how their two older children have taken it upon themselves to take care of their baby brother.

The actress told People magazine that daughters Honor, 10, and Haven, 7, have learned ways of tending to another person through playtime.

“They’re at the age when they’re playing with American Girl dolls and (Hayes is) like a real-life American Girl doll," she shared. "It’s kind of like the perfect age, age 7 and 10, to have a little baby around."

Alba added that Honor and Haven like to play with and feed their brother, among other activities: "They like to pick him up. They like to sing to him, give him a bath. They like to do all the things,” Alba says. (Though she does admit that “diaper changing is probably the only thing they don’t like to do.”)

The Honest Company founder also spoke about how the family's newest addition has made them as tight as ever.

"It's weirdly been pretty awesome," Alba told People. "If anything, I feel like it brought us together in the best way and we're closer than we ever thought. "

The newest member of the Alba Warren family was born on New Year's Eve in 2017.

"Best gift to ring in the New Year!" Alba captioned a photo of a sleeping Hayes. "Cash and I feel so blessed. Haven and Honor are already obsessed with their new baby bro."

The two girls have been part of Alba's pregnancy journey from the beginning, even helping their mom with the colorful gender reveal.

As many parents can attest, having another child after a long hiatus can be challenging.

"I feel like right when Cash and I got in a groove where we can leave our daughters in a room to go do our own thing and they won’t kill themselves — we're almost going back to square one," Alba previously joked to Redbook magazine.

She is so lucky to have such helpful daughters!