Jessica Alba makes rare family appearance with her husband and 3 kids

Jessica Alba made an appearance at a recent Los Angeles event with the entire family in tow.

The Honest Beauty founder brought her three kids and husband Cash Warren to a holiday party for Baby2Baby on Sunday. Baby2Baby is a non-profit that gives basic necessities to children under the age of 12 living in poverty.

Jessica Alba and her husband Cash Warren bring the entire family along to a holiday party in Beverly Hills. Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Alba, 38, is one of the celebrity spokespeople for the organization — along with Drew Barrymore and Nicole Richie — among others.

The family donned casual looks for the event, including the kids: Honor, 11, Haven, 8, and little Hayes, 1.

Alba is currently starring in a police procedural show, "L.A.'s Finest," as Detective Nancy McKenna. She's made no secret of how she loves being a mom, and recently got three tattoos in honor of her kids.

She even told InStyle Magazine her funny "bad parenting" habit.

"I have this terrible habit: Whenever my kids ask me to find something, they're like, 'Mom, where's my ...' you know, backpack, toothbrush, whatever. And I just say, 'Up your butt,' and that's probably bad parenting," she told InStyle last year. "But they got to an age where I'm like, 'That's where it is: It's up your butt.'"

No one ever said parenthood was easy!