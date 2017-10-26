And Jessica Alba's third child will be ... a boy!
That's what we learned Wednesday when the Honest Company owner and actress posted a sweet Instagram video of herself and her two daughters beneath a box (nice branding, Alba) releasing blue streamers and balloons.
Honor Marie, 9, and Haven Garner, 6, are Alba's two other children; dad is her husband Cash Warren.
"We're super stoked," the 36-year-old told Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" Wednesday evening. "It's gonna be a whole situation."
Alba's been sharing her pregnancy online for months now. She noted in July that soon there would be more kids than adults in the household with her the big announcement:
And Alba recently gave us a birds-eye view of the bump. Nice to see she can still make heels work this far along!
So is there a name yet? Alba joked with Fallon, "[Cash] said, 'We should name it 'Dick' with a silent 'H,'" apparently in the tradition of naming their children with "H" first names that are also words of their own (like "Cash"). "He thinks it's like, old school."
Hey, whatever works!
