Jessica Alba says she borrowed daughter Honor’s costume for spooky Halloween look

Sharing is caring in the Alba-Warren household!

Jessica Alba and her 14-year-old daughter Honor reversed roles for Halloween this year, with Alba raiding her daughter’s closet to find a costume to wear to a Halloween party last weekend.

On Instagram, Alba shared several photos from the evening, showing off her costume with a friend as they portrayed the Grady sisters from “The Shining.”

Alba and her friend both wore matching baby blue mini dresses with a white Peter Pan collar, puffy sleeves, pink trim, and a satin pink bow tied around the waist accessorized with white socks and a pair of black loafers. Both women also wore their shoulder-length hair clipped on the left side with a white bow.

In several of the photos, the duo posed in the hallway standing side-by-side, mimicking one of the most iconic images from the 1980 horror film.

“#fbf to @gtdave3’s epic halloween 🎃👻💀 party last weekend,” Alba wrote in the caption. “P.S. — thank you honor for letting us borrow your costume.”

Alba shares three children with her husband of 14 years, Cash Warren: Honor, 14, Haven, 11, and Hayes, 4.

In recent months, Alba has featured Honor several times on her social media. Alba, Warren, and their three kids hit up the Family Style Food Festival in early October, with the family posing together in a series of sweet photos on Instagram.

On September 1, Alba also shared a relatable parenting moment as she sent her two daughters off to their first days of high school and middle school. The 41-year-old posted three photos of her daughters posing together on the porch.

"my kind, intelligent, silly, cute (not so baby 😫) girls started middle school and high school this week," she wrote in the caption.

The Honest Company founder, who has cited her daughter as inspiration for starting her company, celebrated her eldest child’s birthday on Instagram this past summer on June 7. The actor-turned-entrepreneur posted a video montage that included clips and photos of Honor throughout the years.

In the caption, Alba penned a touching message to Honor, who she referred to as her “whole heart.”

“Where did the time go!? It feels like yesterday you were just a little baby -we spent hours staring into each other’s souls, breaking me open, brightening my entire world and showing me the deepest most profound love,” she wrote. “I am so proud of who you are — so kind, intelligent, wise beyond your years, confident, silly, independent, creative and artistic — you are all of the things and so much more my Angel.”

Alba concluded the caption with a pun, adding, “I’m honored 😇 you chose me to be your mama — you have been one of my greatest gifts in this life!!”