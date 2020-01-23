Jesse Tyler Ferguson reveals he and husband are expecting a baby

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is getting ready for a new role: dad.

The “Modern Family” star revealed on Wednesday night’s episode of “The Late Late Show with James Corden” that he and husband Justin Mikita are expecting a baby.

Ferguson and Corden were speaking with guest Charlie Hunnam about what to expect after he turns 40 when Ferguson broke the news.

"It’s when you finally become an adult, I feel. Like, I need to start getting serious about things," he said before letting the cat out of the bag.

"Actually, this is something I haven't even mentioned to anyone, and if we could just keep it between the three of us and you all. I'm actually expecting a baby in July with my husband,” he said, prompting a roar from the crowd.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in New Jersey in August. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Ferguson, who’s been married to Mikita since 2013, said it’s high time he started a brood of his own.

"But, shh. Don't tell anyone. Let's just keep it between us," he said. “But I'm very excited. I'm 44 now. I'm, like, let's get this show going. I mean, it's already, tick tock."

When Corden asked if he’s expecting a boy or a girl, Ferguson quipped, “A human.”

“You are going to make the best parents, the two of you. You really, really are,” Corden said.

While Ferguson prepares to welcome a new bundle of joy, he’s also getting ready to say goodbye to something else close to his heart with “Modern Family” wrapping up after 11 seasons.

“It’s incredibly sad,” he told Corden.

“We’ll never have a job this good,” he added.