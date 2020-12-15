Jesse Tyler Ferguson didn’t have an easy time growing up gay in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

“I was teased a lot,” Ferguson revealed in a video posted to Twitter on Sunday. “One of the things that the other kids called me, amongst many things, was sissy. It obviously really bothered me, but there was a piece of me that thought, ‘Someday I’m gonna be able to take this back and really own it.’”

Honestly, being called a sissy by bullies I went to school with was all worth it for this moment. #itgetsbetter @chrissyteigen pic.twitter.com/f0eobNvQz5 — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (he/him/his) (@jessetyler) December 14, 2020

The “Modern Family” is finally having his moment.

In the clip, Ferguson picks up two dolls designed to look exactly like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. He goes on to explain they were part of a Christmas gift from the couple.

“I know you’ve heard of Elf on a Shelf,” Ferguson quips. “Now we have Chrissy on a Sissy!”

Though the footage was meant to be silly, many of Ferguson’s fans were touched.

“Omgggg that’s way too humbling and sweet. I love that you took something hurtful and turned it into a positive. Love you!” wrote one person.

Added another, “I love that Chrissy on a sissy was the part where you felt like you had won and overcome. Not the fact that John Legend and Chrissy Tiegen (sic) are your personal friends and send you gifts!!! You are too sweet.”

During an interview with E! in 2010, Ferguson recalled how his classmates tormented him to the point where he “lived every day in fear.”

"I was friends with the more eccentric, granola type kids who got teased, too," Ferguson said. "But you know what? We're the movers and shakers of the world now."