Jessa Duggar shares an update on her 2-year-old son's speech delay

Jessa Seewald (better known to reality TV fans as Jessa Duggar) is opening up about her 2-year-old son Henry’s developmental progress

“We are going back this morning for a follow-up speech evaluation. I think Henry is really catching up,” Seewald, 27, wrote on Instagram after a follower asked how he was doing.

Seewald first revealed her concerns about Henry in a November episode of “Counting On.”

“We think it might be a good idea to just have him evaluated, have his hearing checked, and see what they think we should do next,” she explained, noting that Henry wasn’t communicating like other children his age.

“We realize that each kid develops at their own pace, but he’s not been really catching on,” she said. “He’s not really about to talk and communicate what he wants. A lot of the times, it’s just grunts and pointing and that kind of thing.”

The TLC star, who shares 4-year-old son, Spurgeon, and 7-year-old daughter, Ivy, with her husband, Ben Seewald, admitted it was hard not to get worked up about the situation.

“I feel like especially as a mom, it’s easier for me to kind of stress out, like, ‘Oh no, he’s delayed. What’s wrong with him?’” Seewald said. “And Ben is a little more level-headed, like, ‘It’ll be OK, we’ll figure it out.’”

In the episode, a doctor confirmed that Henry didn’t have any hearing loss.

“Developmentally, he’s not behind, he’s on track where he should be,” Seewald said. “It just seems to be a speech issue. So at this point, she’s recommended that we see a speech pathologist and go from there.”