Jessa Seewald announced the joyful news on Thursday that she is expecting a "rainbow baby" after having experienced a heartbreaking pregnancy loss last year.

The "Counting On" star, known as Jessa Duggar, shared a photo of the sonogram on Instagram Thursday with the news that she and husband Ben Seewald will be welcoming their fourth child into their growing family.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and her husband, Ben, announced they are expecting their fourth child after having experienced a pregnancy loss last year. Courtesy TLC

"We’re looking forward to summertime, and here’s our #1 reason! Thank you, God, for this precious gift!#RainbowBaby," Jessa wrote alongside a photo of the sonogram.

The couple shared in a statement released by TLC that the news comes after they experienced the loss of a pregnancy last year.

"After the heartbreaking loss of a baby last year, we’re overjoyed to share that another little Seewald is on the way,” the couple said.

"The pregnancy is going smoothly, and both baby and Jessa are doing well. We are so grateful to God for the precious gift of a new life! The kids are delighted, and we can hardly wait to welcome this little one into our arms this summer."

Jessa, who is the fifth-oldest of 19 children from the original "19 Kids and Counting" reality series, is also a mom to Spurgeon, 5, Henry, 4, and Ivy, 1. The newest baby will be the 21st grandchild in Duggar's family.

"Spurgeon and Henry are very excited," she says in a video in the news release. "They understand. We have little pregnancy apps on my phone that we look at and they get to see updates of the baby’s progress and growth.”

The couple said they plan on keeping the baby's gender a secret like they did with their other three children. Since Ivy's birth in 2019, the extended Duggar family has welcomed six more baby girls with another one on the way, as Joseph Duggar's wife Kendra is expecting a girl this month.

Ivy's birth was a bit of an adventure as Jessa revealed in a TLC video in 2019 that she had her daughter right on the couch in their home with the help of a team of midwives.

“Waiting through pregnancy to meet your baby seems like it takes forever for baby’s arrival to be here,” Jessa said. “And so those first few moments right after the baby’s born are the absolute sweetest moments of your life. Just looking at that sweet baby, I always cry.”