Like so many of us, Jenny Slate has spent the past nine months during the COVID-19 outbreak hunkered down and baking bread.

But as she told Seth Meyers on "Late Night" Thursday night, she might have eaten more than her fair share of bread during lockdown. After all, she has been eating for two.

The actor and comedian ("Parks and Recreation," "Saturday Night Live") showed Meyers her growing belly. "Oh yeah, that's a lot of carbs!" Meyers laughed.

"I feel different," Slate said. "How have the exact last nine months been? They've been real pregnant for me!" She and fiancé Ben Shattuck are expecting their first child together.

Shattuck, an artist and writer, and Slate got engaged in France in September of 2019.

Slate told Meyers it has been nice for her to have something "incredibly positive" during a time that has been so "hard and sad" otherwise.

"It's nice to have a little secret treasure," she said. "I've basically been just chilling out, doing exactly what I wanted to do, not having to see anyone or having to figure out how to gracefully wear pants. I haven't worn pants in many moons."

Slate said she has been able to spend an hour a day practicing a hypnobirthing meditation even throughout the pandemic from the seaside town in Massachusetts where she lives with Shattuck.

"Everything is weird. This isn't what I thought I would be doing," she said. "But I do all the birth prep stuff and I really like it."