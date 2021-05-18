Jennifer Love Hewitt expecting 3rd child — see the announcement

Jennifer Love Hewitt is going to be a mother again!

The "9-1-1" and former "Party of Five" actor announced on Instagram and in an interview with People magazine that she and her husband, Brian Hallisay, are expecting their third child, which actually came as a surprise to them both.

As she told People, one night she and her children — Autumn, 7, and Atticus, 5 — were watching TV when an ad for a pregnancy test came on, and "out of nowhere" her son suggested she get the test "in case there's a baby in your belly."

"I was like, 'How rude! I just ate a big dinner. What is he talking about?'" Hewitt said. But she got a test and ... got a surprise!

She posted a picture of herself with the test on Instagram, all wide-eyed and long-lashed, and wrote in part, "Oh baby! We have another one on the way. So excited to finally share this news with all of you."

Actor Beverley Mitchell commented right back, "Omg!! Congratulations!!!!! that’s so exciting!!!!" while "Office" star Jenna Fischer wrote, "Congratulations Mama!!"

Hewitt shared with her Instagram followers Tuesday that she's pregnant. Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

"We had always been open to a third, but definitely didn't think in the crazy year that the entire world was having that it would necessarily be this moment," Hewitt, 42, told People. "I feel like we've been able to so far raise two really special kids who will be great role models. This has been such a pleasant, beautiful, surprising gift in this time to be able to get to do all that again with another little human."

Apparently her children had been "asking off and on for a year or so for a sibling," she said. "We weren't closed off to the idea, it just wasn't something that we were actively thinking about."

Naturally, the kids were "so excited."

That said, she figures baby No. 3 will probably wrap things up for her in regards to expanding her family. "I'm pretty sure," she said. "I don't think I could do another one. I think five is a great number."

And she would know!

