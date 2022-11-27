Jennifer Lopez shares photo of Ben Affleck with her son

There was plenty of family bonding at Jennifer Lopez’s Thanksgiving celebration Ben Affleck and her two children.

On Saturday, Nov. 26, Lopez shared a photo and video montage set to her song “The One (Version 2)” on Instagram. The short clip featured several moments from her holiday, including a sweet moment in the car with her 14-year-old son, Maximilian David Muñiz, appearing to nap on Affleck’s shoulder.

In another frame, a short video clip showed Lopez’s second child, Emme Maribel Muñiz, laying down on Lopez during a car ride.

“This Is … Thanksgiving Holiday,” Lopez captioned the post, adding the hashtags, “#ThisIsMeNow #PhotoDump #Family.”

Lopez shares her 14-year-old twins with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. Affleck has three children—Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10—with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

This year marked their first Thanksgiving together as a married couple. After tying the knot in July at a ceremony in Las Vegas, the couple held a second ceremony in August at Affleck’s Georgia estate.

The couple’s blended family played a role in their second wedding ceremony, described by Lopez in a newsletter sent to her fans on Sept. 1.

The singer said that she walked down the aisle to Marc Cohn’s “The Things We’ve Handed Down,” describing the tune as a “song about the wonderful mystery of children — something we could only guess at back then, but it was the perfect choice as our five children preceded me on the walk.”

“The twenty years between those dreams of youth and the adult world of love and family we embraced that day, brought more to this marriage than either of us ever could have imagined,” she added. “We weren’t only marrying one another; we were marrying these children into a new family.”

As part of the wedding party, the couple’s children were the only guests asked to “stand up” for the couple.

“Life came, strangely, beautifully, mysteriously, divinely full-circle,” Lopez said, describing the moment she saw Affleck’s daughter Violet walk down the aisle to the couple’s original wedding song from their first engagement in 2002, Cohn’s “True Companion.”

In a recent interview with Vogue published on Nov. 8, Lopez also discussed her “newly blended family.”

She praised Garner for being “an amazing co-parent” and says that she and Affleck are able to “work really well together” in raising their three children.

“The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care,” she said. “They have so many feelings. They’re teens. But it’s going really well so far. What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up.”