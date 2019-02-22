Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 22, 2019, 11:55 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Jennifer Lopez is one proud mama!

The superstar celebrated twins Max and Emme turning 11 on Friday with a pair of video montages on Instagram that show the kids in a wide range of moments — including a few with their mom’s boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez.

Max's post, set to "The Faith Song" from "The Amazing World of Gumball," features him singing, plus several special snaps of him.

"Happy Birthday my lil beautiful coconut brilliant boy. Mommy is so proud of you!!!" the "World of Dance" star captioned it, while also including the date and time when Max was born.

Emme got similar treatment in her video, which includes the song “How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana” and features a clip of her performing into a microphone.

"Happy birthday my perfect marshmallow coconut princess Momma is so proud of you!!" Lopez wrote, with a nod to the time of day Emme was born.

This isn't the first time we've gotten a glimpse of Emme's performance chops. In December, she appeared in the video for her mother's song "Limitless."

The twins' father is J.Lo's ex-husband Marc Anthony, from whom she split in 2011. J.Lo is now in a relationship with Rodriguez, who has two kids with his ex-wife. The couple have been very open about the success they have enjoyed bringing their families together.

A-Rod even celebrated their two-year anniversary earlier this month.

"I can’t believe it’s been two years," he wrote. "Only 730 days, which have flown by, but it feels like we have been together forever. We are meant to be, and how much you mean to me cannot be put into words."