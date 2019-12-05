Jennifer Lopez doesn't know what the future holds, but she sure hopes it includes at least one more child.

In a new interview with People, the 50-year-old got candid about being a mother and revealed that she's given serious thought to having a baby with fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

“I want to!” Lopez said. “I don’t know that it’s in God’s plan but I would like to try. I’m so open to it!”

It's not the first time in recent months the performer has admitted to having a bit of baby fever. In September, J.Lo sat down with TODAY's Hoda Kotb and answered with a firm "Yeah!" when asked if she'd like to have more children.

Lopez is mother to 11-year-old twins Emme Maribel and Maximilian “Max” David, and since dating A-Rod, she's welcomed his two daughters, Ella Alexander, 11, and Natasha Alexander, 15, with an open heart.

“We all just grow closer. When we got engaged, they were super happy … They know there is nothing but love for them always,” the "Hustlers" star said.

Lopez said that becoming a mother completely changed the direction of her life.

“They made my life so much better, (and) them being born led me in a different direction,” she said.

“I was being careless with myself and my heart,” Lopez added. “The kids kind of snapped me right (out) of it because I felt so much responsibility and love for them. Love first and responsibility second. I just knew I had to be better.”

So, how does A-Rod feel about welcoming another child?

During a recent appearance on TODAY, Hoda told the baseball legend that Lopez was giving some serious thought to the idea.

After an initial look of surprise, he quickly grinned and said, "Interesting! That's a lot to unpack."

A moment later, A-Rod suggested that his bride-to-be must be inspired by Hoda, who recently adopted her second child at age 55.

"I see how happy you are, and I think she may want to follow in your footsteps," he said of Lopez. "Maybe we'll have you over to give us a little teaching, a little tutoring."

Whether they have another child together or not, one thing's for sure: This is one couple committed to putting their children first.

“We try to raise the kids in a way that’s mindful of fulfilling our own dreams but also never being in a position where they’re not being guided by us or we’re not present in their lives … That’s a priority,” Lopez said.