Jennifer Lopez's birthday tribute to mom shows where she got her dance moves from

Jennifer Lopez is amazing in pretty much everything she does, from acting to singing to fashion to dancing. And in case you'd ever wondered where at least some of that talent came from ... the truth can now be told.

She definitely got her dance moves from her 74-year-old mother, Guadalupe!

Just check out this delightful video of the two onstage together, which Lopez posted in honor of her mother's birthday Thursday.

"People ask me where I get my energy from, my drive, my dance moves lol ... well now you know ... Guadalupe ... my mommy," Lopez wrote in the caption. "(F)or as long back as I can remember, I can see her dancing, laughing and lighting up every room she was in. She is the definition of youthful and timeless at every age ... she loved music and movies and history and musicals and believed in true love ... and she put all of that into me ... and I am all the better for it.

"You made me who I am today ... you’re 74 today Mommy, beautiful as ever, alive as ever and still dancing like a teenager," she continued. "(T)hank you for loving me the way you do, for everything, for being you, there aren’t enough words, I love you forever. Happy birthday you force of nature ... #thelupinator."

The Lupinator! We love it.

Jennifer Lopez and mom Guadalupe Rodriguez during a visit to TODAY on Aug. 2, 2018. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Our favorite part of that video is that it's clear Guadalupe had no idea she'd be asked to come onstage, yet knew all the moves her daughter was making anyway, well enough that they totally synced up. Now that's a true mom move for you!

Here are the two lovely ladies together, not dancing, in 2018.

"Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful Mommy," Lopez wrote then. "You light up every room you are in ... with your energy and joy ... you make me laugh in a way no one else can and I am so grateful you are my mother. You are so much a part of all I am. You made me believe I could do anything and I wouldn’t be the woman I am today if it weren’t for you. I love you with all my heart. Happy Mother’s Day mommy!!!"