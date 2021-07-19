Jennifer Lopez and daughter Emme, 13, look like twins in new selfie

Jennifer Lopez and her 13-year-old daughter, Emme, look like twins in a new selfie.

The singer and actor, 51, and her pretty mini-me smile in the sunlight as they pose side by side in the pic, which Lopez shared to Instagram over the weekend. Both have wavy brown hair with Emme's eyes and other features looking nearly identical to that of her superstar mom.

Though the "Jenny From the Block" singer alone opted for her trademark aviator sunglasses, both she and Emme sported similar hoop earrings.

"#WeekendVibes with my coconut," Lopez captioned the cute shot.

Fans couldn't resist pointing out how alike the pair looked in the comments of the "Hustlers" star's post.

"She is definitely your mini-me," one wrote.

"I love how y'all look like twins," remarked another.

J.Lo shares Emme and her twin brother, Max, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The Grammy winner, who's rumored to have rekindled her romance with former beau Ben Affleck — after calling it quits with ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez in April — opened up earlier this month about how "super happy" she's been recently.

"It's the best time of my life," Lopez gushed during an appearance on the "The Zane Lowe Show."

“I want my people who care about me, because I care about them so much, to know that. I’ve really gotten to a place in my life where I’m great on my own,” she added. "I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen. Things that you never imagined in your life happening again."