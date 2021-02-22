Jennifer Lopez celebrates her twins' 13th birthday: 'So many emotions'

Jennifer Lopez's twins are now teenagers!

Her kids, Max and Emme, just turned 13, and the singer celebrated their milestone birthday with a sweet Instagram post.

“My beautiful babies are teenagers today!!” Lopez, 51, wrote in a caption. “OMG!! I can’t believe it’s been 13 years since I carried them both home in my arms in the middle of a snowstorm. Out of that blizzard came two perfect lil’ coconuts who rearranged my life and taught me the true meaning of love. It has been the most magical journey full of adventure and joy ever since.”

She also shared a video of the twins’ cozy birthday breakfast in bed, complete with waffles and pancakes covered in rainbow sprinkles.

J.Lo shared a photo on her Instagram story of Emme enjoying her birthday breakfast. Jennifer Lopez / Instagram

“I’m feeling so many emotions this morning...so very emotional today... so proud and happy and heartbroken that I can’t (freeze) time,” Lopez wrote on Instagram. “To my two caring, sensitive and special souls...who I know will change and rearrange the world in your own very unique ways...your mama loves you beyond forever.. and ever and ever.”

For the twins’ 12th birthday last year, the proud mom shared an adorable throwback photo of her “coconuts” as infants.

“I know you’re 12 years old today but you will always be my babies,” she wrote. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY BEAUTIFUL COCONUTS!!!”

Lopez had Max and Emme with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, in 2008. She is now engaged to her longtime love, Alex Rodriguez, who also took to Instagram last year to mark their birthday.

“I’m so proud of both of you and so lucky to be a part of your life,” he wrote on Instagram at the time, sharing a series of photos with him, Lopez and the twins, as well as his own daughters, Natasha and Ella. “I love you! ❤️”