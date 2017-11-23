It's a family affair! J.Lo, A.Rod's kids celebrate Thanksgiving in matching PJs

share tweet pin email

Thanksgiving is a time to get all of your loved ones together — and if you're Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, that means spending time with whole J-Rod family!

Rodriguez posted a fun family photo of all of the kids in matching pajamas, and it's adorable.

Twinning x5 👯‍♀️👯‍♀️👦🏻 A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Nov 22, 2017 at 7:53pm PST

Featured in the photo are his two daughters, Tasha, 12, and Ella, 9, along with Lopez's 9-year-old twins Emme and Max. The fifth child is a niece, according to People.

In the picture, Emme is sitting on top of Tasha's shoulders. Max is holding up the flashlight for the ultimate showtime effect and Ella is front and center doing the splits.

#MySunday. Ice cream in the afternoon and then home to catch @sharktankabc! Tweet along with me during the show! A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Nov 5, 2017 at 3:21pm PST

This isn't the first time the duo, who began dating in February, brought their families together. Earlier this month, they enjoyed a "Sunday Fun-day" with a trip to the local ice cream store in Coral Gables, Florida.

"The kids are all great. He has two beautiful girls, I have my beautiful twins and everybody's, you know, we just all get along great," Lopez told Extra in July about their two families.

Here's to hoping they share more adorable photos of their family time all holiday weekend long!