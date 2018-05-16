share tweet pin email

Jennifer Garner has an endless amount of love for her mother, and it shows on her Instagram page.

In a sweet video that Garner shared on Tuesday, the former "Alias" star excitedly celebrates her mom Pat's 80th birthday.

After asking Pat to confirm the date of her birthday — “1938 ... May 15,” Pat says — Garner prods her mom with questions about her favorite people.

“Who’s your favorite brother?” the actress, 46, asks Pat, who replies, “Robert.” Garner’s Uncle Robert then enters the frame and gives his sister a big hug.

When Garner asks her mother who her favorite daughter is, however, Pat plays coy.

“Melissa’s my favorite and Jennifer’s my favorite and Susannah’s my favorite,” she says diplomatically. When Garner tries to persuade her to give a more specific answer (“But your very favorite,” Garner presses), Pat again demurs.

“All three,” she says.

In the clip, Garner also enlists her uncle to share a couple of “Oklahoma colloquialisms,” including “as hot as the hinges on the gates to hell” and “as ugly as homemade soap.”

Garner has been happy to share glimpses into her family life on Instagram. Back in December, she posted an adorable throwback photo of herself with her sisters all dolled up for Christmas.