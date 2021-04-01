Jennifer Garner has one of the most recognizable faces in the world, so we'll let you be the judge of whether an Etch A Sketch portrait she shared is indeed her spitting image.

The "Yes Day" star shared a photo of the portrait that one of her children drew of her using the vintage toy.

On Instagram, Garner, 48, wrote: "Mom: A Portrait, by a tween (who is very ready for spring break.)"

While she didn't say which of her children was the artist, the "tween" clue means it was likely Seraphina, 12, who is the middle child of Garner and her ex-husband, Ben Affleck. The former couple are also parents to Violet, 15, and Samuel, 9.

Anyone who has ever used an Etch A Sketch knows just how difficult is to create a masterpiece, let alone anything that resembles more than a messy doodle.

Fans were impressed that Seraphina captured her mom's likeness, including her long hair, big eyes and a casual T-shirt. However, one person pointed out that one of Garner's trademark features was missing.

"What? Etch A Sketch doesn’t do dimples?" the person joked.

Plenty of other comments praised the young artist's work.

"That's really good actually!" one person wrote.

"But how does that actually look like you!!" another impressed fan added.

The toy also sent some people on a little nostalgia trip.

"I loved etch a sketch as a child," one person wrote. "I had a blue one, loved making circles on it."

Garner opened up last year to TODAY about what it has been like to slow down and spend more time at home during the pandemic.

“It’s OK to just be home, and I’m grateful that we’re finding ways to connect remotely while we can still sleep in our own beds at night,” she said. “I think that there are a ton of really beautiful silver linings. And my kids were so busy as well, so it’s nice to just be home and all be together.”

