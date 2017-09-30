Jennifer Garner shares exhausted, makeup-free selfie after a day of family fun

share tweet pin email

Jennifer Garner said “yes” to all of her children's requests on Thursday (within reason) and on Friday morning the Instagram world said “yes” to her makeup free, thoroughly exhausted selfie.

Once a year Garner celebrates a “Yes Day” with her kids — a family tradition in which the parents indulge almost all of their kids’ wishes. This year, the holiday conveniently fell 24 hours before National Coffee Day and, according to Garner, she's never needed it more.

Garner’s three children — Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5 — asked their mom to sleep in a tent. Embracing the “Yes Day” spirit, she conceded.

The actress’s early morning Instagram post shows exactly how she felt about waking up in her backyard.

“You’ll never need coffee more than the day after ‘Yes Day!’” Garner wrote. Her hashtags elaborated upon the evening and the backdrop of her makeup-free shot: “#fiveyearsrunning, #wesleptinatent, #inthebackyard, #coffeeismyyesday, #yesday.”

Garner even referenced National Coffee Day in her hashtag-happy spree.

The 45-year-old mom got the idea for "Yes Day!" from the popular children's book by Amy Krouse Rosenthal.

The book proposes a mystical holiday where "no matter how silly the request, there is one day a year when kids always receive a positive response." Garner endorsed the day wholeheartedly this week.

Exhaustion after some family fun is nothing a little bit of caffeine can’t cure, as Garner knows the importance of valuing every moment with her youngsters.