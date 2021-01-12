Jennifer Garner reveals secret for playing favorites with her kids

Clearly one of Jennifer Garner’s kids is angling to be the favorite.

The actor posted a cryptic note on her Instagram Monday in what appears to be a child’s handwriting.

“PS I know I’m your favorite” the note read, shown on a torn sheet of lined notebook paper.

“As my mom always says, my favorite is the one I’m with,” Garner captioned the photo alongside a string of emojis to represent each of her children.

Garner and ex-husband Ben Affleck are parents to Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 8.

Parental favoritism has long been rooted in playful childhood banter between siblings and Garner’s social community didn’t hold back in the comments section.

“I’m the youngest of four...I always say that I’m the favorite and the only one they planned for!! They saved the best for last,” one follower wrote.

“My daughter has changed her name in my phone as ‘your favourite child’. So when she rings me, that’s what comes up. It’s too funny!” commented another.

The middle child of three sisters, Garner has posted about favoritism before when she shared a comedic birthday message to her “favorite baby sister”.

Like a true middle sibling, Garner just wants to keep the peace!