Dear gourd! Some of Jennifer Garner’s fans mistook her quarantine-themed jack-o’-lantern as a pregnancy announcement.

In the picture, Garner, 48, holds a pumpkin which she carved to look like a house with window and a door. Inside the home is small smiling pumpkin.

“When you and your jack-o’lantern share a vibe,” the actress captioned her photo.

“What what?!?!? You’re pregnant?!?!?” wrote one person.

“Um…. does this mean there is a little Jennifer behind that pumpkin?” asked another person, who added baby emojis.

Garner received so many comments that she decided to set the record straight.

“STILL NOT HAVING MORE BABIES,” Garner replied in the comments. “Good grief, I didn’t even see it, I just saw matching smiles.”

Garner shares kids, Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8, with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, and has made it clear she has no plans to expand her family. Just last month she dismissed rumors that she's expecting her fourth child.

“I am 48, have three healthy kids, and am not — and never will be — pregnant. We can lay that pupper to rest," she explained to an Instagram follower last month. “Have (I) gained the COVID-19? Possibly. But that is another story.”

In 2014, Garner told Ellen DeGeneres that people are always congratulating her on her growing belly.

"This one woman who had babysat for us said, 'Oh, my gosh! I can't wait for No. 4,' and I thought, 'What is going on?'" Garner recalled. "I am not pregnant, but I have had three kids and there is a bump. From now on, ladies, I will have a bump, and it will be my baby bump. It's not going anywhere. Its name is Violet, Sam and Sera."