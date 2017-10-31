Jennifer Garner is tapping into her inner Martha Stewart this Halloween.
The crafty actress and mom of three took to Instagram to share a pic of herself standing amid a trio of adorable scarecrows she made in the likeness of her kids, Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5.
"TO THE CROWS: BOO! #quieterthanthehumanversions #familytradition #ohpleaseyesihadhelp,” Garner captioned the amazing pic, which shows the scarecrows wearing actual clothes that belonged to her kids, including little Samuel's "Batman" sweatshirt.
But the pic is just the latest from Garner, who seems to be having a blast with Halloween this year.
The fun-loving "Miracles From Heaven" star, 45, recently shared a pic of herself taking a snooze in a hilarious cat costume (which included the greatest T-shirt ever!)
She also shared a clip of herself reading the spooky kids' book "Room On the Broom" to her dog Birdie as the pooch sits cozily in her lap.
Birdie clearly got into the Halloween spirit, too — notice that festive witch's hat?
The busy "Alias" alum even found time to visit a pumpkin patch in Los Angeles — in a "Super Woman" T-shirt, no less.
"Some see jack-o-lanterns, I see muffins," she captioned a pic of herself pushing a wheelbarrow full of pumpkins and other vegetables.
Here's wishing Garner and her kids a very happy Halloween!