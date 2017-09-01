share tweet pin email

Actress and mom of three Jennifer Garner finally joined Instagram this week. And when she did, she did it in her usual relatable, just-one-of-us-moms way.

I am officially on Instagram! So, please follow me because isn't that how this works...? Xx, Jen A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on Sep 1, 2017 at 8:38am PDT

Garner, who already racked up over 120,000 followers on her first day on the social media app, posted a high speed, time-lapse video of herself arranging letters on a board for her first post.

In it, she switches words around from the typically goofy mom quote, "Summer is almost over... Don't be SAD, because sad is DAS backward, and DAS NOT GOOD" — cue tweens everywhere groaning in mortification — to "I am officially on Instagram, so please follow me, because isn't that how this works?"

Welcome to Instagram, Jen! We look forward to lots of posts featuring Starbucks cups, yoga pants, and little moments in the daily life of a mom of three who also happens to be an international movie star — #nofilter.