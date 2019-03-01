Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 1, 2019, 1:51 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

Jennifer Garner looks fierce in her new outfit!

In a new photo posted on Instagram Thursday, she dressed up as Astrid from "How to Train Your Dragon" for her son Samuel's seventh birthday party:

And just look at that awesome Hiccup birthday cake! (Never mind the fire is not usually on top of a dragon's head.)

Jennifer Garner with her children — Violet, Seraphina and Samuel — at the ceremony for her Hollywood Walk of Fame star on Aug. 20, 2018. Getty Images

Garner is mom to three children with her ex-husband Ben Affleck: Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel. And she loves going all out for them — just check out how she dressed up as Zero the Hero last year to celebrate their 100th day of school:

And heck, dressing up in costumes is something she'll apparently do at the drop of a hat:

She is an actress, after all!

America Ferrera, who voices Astrid in the "How to Train Your Dragon" films, got a tag in yesterday's photo caption and wrote back in her story, "Ahhhh!!!! Yeeeeessss!!! AMAZING @jennifer.garner as ASTRID!!"

Alas, as Garner also wrote in the caption, this tradition of dressing up for her kids may be coming to an end. "Well, guess what. It turns out 7 is the age my kid stops thinking it’s cool when I dress up for the party," she wrote.

We think Garner did a very good imitation of Astrid's outfit (right) from "How to Train Your Dragon: The HIdden World". Courtesy Everett Collection

Aww, Jennifer! We're much older than seven and we think it rocks. Keep up the good work and save us some cake!