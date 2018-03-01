Jennifer Garner captures parents' end-of-summer mood with hilarious photos

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jennifer Garner knows all moms start summer with big plans for their little ones, who get a blissful break from school.

But those months of constant activity with the kids can take a toll on any parent, and Garner captured the exhaustion in a hilarious new meme.

The "Alias" alum, 46, took to social media on Monday with side-by-side pics of herself to illustrate mothers on the both first and last days of summer.

The first pic shows the bright-eyed actress looking excited as she holds a list of fun summer ideas.

For the second shot, Garner used a smiling pic of herself covered in fake blood on the set of her upcoming movie "Peppermint."

The actress, who has three kids — Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6 — with soon-to-be ex-husband Ben Affleck, captioned the meme with a trio of honest hashtags.

"#backtoschool #iwillmissthembut ... #godblessteachers," she wrote.

Jennifer Garner brought her children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, to her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in August. Getty Images

Last month, Garner brought her children along to her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, letting them know in her speech just how much she loves them.

"For my children, when you walk over this star, I want you to remember first of all that I love you and that this is about hard work and good luck and not a whole lot else," Garner told them from the podium.

"You define me, not this wonderful spot on the pavement," she added, before joking, "Also, for the record, don’t spend too much time on Hollywood Boulevard."