Jennifer Garner builds DIY dunk tank in backyard — and gets soaked

Jennifer Garner is already mom goals, but this new DIY dunk tank in her backyard might just take the cake!

The “Peppermint” actress posted a video of the construction process to her Instagram, writing, “Sometimes … you need a dunk tank.”

The end of the video shows a bucket of water dumping on her head after whoever is running the camera expertly hits the target with a ball.

She screams as she’s doused … and then immediately calls her children over.

“Oh kiiiiiids!” she shouted.

Garner has three kids with her ex-husband Ben Affleck: Samuel, 8, Seraphina, 11 and Violet, 14.

We’re very impressed by the construction of the tank, but so are other celebrities.

Ina Garten, aka the Barefoot Contessa, replied, “You’re the BEST!!!” with several heart emoji.

Sara Foster of “90210” fame also commented.

“Are you joking? You’re a carpenter too? Wtf?” she wrote.

Garner’s Instagram has been a bright spot in a sea of coronavirus darkness this quarantine. She’s been sharing everything from silly outfits to recipes — even going so far as to host a "Pretend Cooking Show."

At one point, she even hopped into the comments to comfort a fan who wrote to her about the end of a relationship.

“Your heart sounds heavy, I am so sorry,” she replied. “Hopefully you have powerful women in your corner, reminding you of your strength and your worth. Hopefully, you are able to calm your mind with prayer/meditation/ exercise/ art. Laughter will come and really ― it is worth fighting for. Until then, all of my love. ”