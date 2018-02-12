share tweet pin email

If you are the parent of a Girl Scout, you have probably spent some amount of time during the past several weeks standing outside a grocery store — or even a marijuana dispensary — with a gaggle of young girls in green or blue vests and a table stacked high with Samoas and Thin Mints.

As she has so many times before, actress Jennifer Garner showed us she is just like us when she posted a picture on her social media accounts Sunday of herself standing outside a market holding a poster advertising Girl Scout cookies, presumably for one or both of her daughters, Violet, 12, and Seraphina, 9.

"Why yes, kind sir, we do have Thin Mints," she captioned the photo, adding the hashtags "'Tis the season," "Come and get 'em," and "Who doesn't love a Girl Scout?"

Never miss a parenting story with the TODAY Parents newsletter! Sign up here.

As Garner undoubtedly knows, working a cookie booth is a rite of passage of parents of Girl Scouts. We wish her luck avoiding that other Girl Scout parent danger: eating more cookies than you sell.

In the meantime, pass the S'mores, please.