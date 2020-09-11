Jennifer Garner, 48, claps back at commenter asking if she's pregnant

Just call her the queen of clapbacks!

Jennifer Garner had the perfect response for one Instagram follower who asked if she was pregnant on Thursday.

It all started when the 48-year-old shared a video of herself on her family farm. In the short clip, the actor sports a striped T-shirt, overalls and red boots and introduces her fans to the farm's resident "lawnmowers," aka several cows.

After watching the video, one of Garner's followers felt the urge to ask the actor if she was pregnant, and she handled the presumptuous question with humor and tact.

"I am 48, have three healthy kids, and am not — and never will be — pregnant. We can lay that pupper to rest," she replied.

Garner even infused a little comedic relief into the conversation.

"Have (I) gained the COVID 19? Possibly. But that is another story," she wrote, adding a laughing emoji and several food emoji, including a slice of pizza, a taco, a doughnut, a chocolate bar and a glass of wine.

After the mother of three set the record straight, many of her followers instantly applauded her epic response.

"you look great. I’m 43 and prob couldn’t pull off overalls like you do!!" one fan wrote, while another commented "you are gorgeous and classy and funny! You don’t look pregnant."

Garner's fans also questioned why someone would ask her if she was pregnant in the first place.

"Even if she was it’s none of your business. People are entitled to their own private business!" one replied, while another wrote "I cant believe you would ask that question. So rude!"

After the @commentsbycelebs Instagram page posted Garner's response, many social media users showered even more love on the actor.

"God I hope to look like that when I’m 48. Or 38..." one Instagram user wrote, and another said "Why do we get asked that?? She looks amazing..I’m confused."

Garner certainly does look amazing, and recently stepped out on the beach in Malibu, California, sporting a flirty polka-dot swimsuit.

Pretty in polka dots! MEGA; Getty Images

In 2014, the actor opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about the pressure to stay thin and lose pregnancy weight, revealing that people always seemed to be speculating over whether or not she was sporting a baby bump.

"From now on, ladies, I will have a bump," she said, owning her post-baby body. "It will be my baby bump. And let's just all settle in and get used to it. It's not going anywhere."