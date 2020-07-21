Jennifer Aniston won't be godmother to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's daughter

Sign up for our newsletter

The rumor mill was at it again last week, when various tabloids started reporting Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom had picked their close friend, Jennifer Aniston, to be the godmother of their unborn daughter.

But it turns out that’s not in the cards for little “Kicky Perry,” as her mom has nicknamed her.

On Sunday, the pop star told Australian radio show Kyle and Jackie O that while it was a “fun rumor,” it wasn’t true.

“She texted us because we are friendly with her and Orlando is one of her good friends,” Perry said. “And we were like, ‘Wow this is a wild rumor!’”

Jennifer Aniston and Orlando Bloom share a laugh while walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in 2004. J. Vespa / WireImage

The Mirror had reported (apparently incorrectly) that a source told them of the future parents’ choice in Aniston and that the “Friends” actress had gotten emotional about the decision.

“She is pretty chuffed about it as well and cried when they asked her,” the source allegedly told the Mirror.

Sunday, Perry denied that report.

"I guess this is a fun rumor but no, we have no idea where it came from," she said.

"You should definitely believe everything that you read," she added, sarcastically.

Perry and Bloom attend the premiere of Amazon's "Carnival Row" at TCL Chinese Theatre on Aug. 21, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Perry and Bloom are expecting their first child together this summer.

Perry has been excitedly sharing pregnancy updates from quarantine, telling a British radio show last week that she’s “waddling like a duck.”

"I'm breathing heavily. I'm a full-on mouth breather,” she quipped to Hits Radio. “It's loud and obnoxious."

Perry announced that she was expecting her first child in a music video in March. The next month, she revealed that she's having a girl alongside a sweet photo of Bloom.

Bloom has a 9-year-old son with his ex, Miranda Kerr.