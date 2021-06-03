Jennie Garth made her daughter's prom dress — see the pic

Jennie Garth may not have a lot of sewing experience, but she somehow created a gorgeous prom dress for her daughter Lola.

The former "Beverly Hills, 90210" star, 49, posted pics of Lola, 18, and her date Wednesday on Instagram. In her caption, Garth revealed that she had sewn Lola's sleek black sleeveless dress all by herself.

"Ok, so tbh when my daughter said 'I wanna make my prom dress' she really meant 'Mom I want you to make my prom dress,'" the actor wrote.

"Guys, sewing isn’t my thing!! But somehow I pulled it off!" she continued. "The thing is, she could have asked me to buy her some fancy dress but she wanted it to be homemade. She wanted that. I dunno, it just makes me proud. And it made her so proud to be able to say 'my Mom made my dress.' She looked beautiful, she felt beautiful...mission accomplished!"

Garth's first pic finds Lola and her date cozying up to one another. A second pic finds the pair seated at an outdoor table as they celebrate prom night with several other young couples.

"We had so much fun hosting this special night for you and your friends," Garth added of the gathering.

Lola responded in the comments with a sweet message for her mom. "i love you," wrote the teen, adding two red heart emoji.

Garth shares Lola and two other daughters, Luca, 23, and Fiona, 14, with ex-husband Peter Facinelli, 47.

The former "What I Like About You" star, who married actor Dave Abrams in July 2015, opened up to People last month about parenting older kids, saying it's definitely "not for the faint of heart."

"My job now is to just sort of keep them in the right lane, because they're doing their thing and they're becoming who they are and who they want to be," she explained. "And I'm just there to support that and kind of nudge them left and right to just keep them going in the right direction.

"Because I kind of feel like my work here is done, but it's never done," she added.