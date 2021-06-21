Jenna shares new photo of 'big boy' Hal for Father's Day

Jenna Bush Hager’s little boy isn’t so little anymore.

Jenna shared a photo of her youngest child Hal, 1, on Monday’s TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

While wishing a happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there, Hoda Kotb asked if Jenna showed some love to her husband, Henry.

Hal, right, is all smiles! TODAY

“We cooked some dinner. I made some crab cakes. We sat outside,” she said while a picture of Henry sitting with their daughters Mila, 8, and Poppy, 5, flashed on the screen, prompting Hoda to ask where Hal is.

“Hal is there. Hal is in the next one,” Jenna said as another photo popped up featuring Henry on the couch holding one of their girls, with Hal a few feet from them sporting an adorable smile.

“Look at Hal’s face. That’s how big he smiles.”

“Wait, wait, wait, wait. Wait a minute,” an astonished Hoda interjected. “That’s not Hal.”

“That’s Hal,” Jenna said. “Look at his cute face. He’s a big boy now.”

“He’s a big boy,” Hoda echoed.

“That’s a beautiful shot,” she added.

“It was so much fun,” Jenna said.

Jenna, of course, has lets fans follow along as Hal grows up, letting them in on his milestones.

Last month, she shared a video of him saying his first sentence.

“I love Mama!” Hal said at the beginning of the video on Instagram, to which Jenna responded, “I love you!”