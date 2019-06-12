Some kiddos in the TODAY family are celebrating big milestones this week!

On Wednesday’s TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Jenna Bush Hager told guest co-host Savannah Guthrie all about daughter Mila's kindergarten graduation on Tuesday.

“It was so sweet, and I have to tell you, luckily I was sitting next to somebody I know, but when they started talking about the kindergartners moving up to first grade, I looked at my friend and was like, ‘How? How do I have a first grader?’" she said. "Time goes by so fast. This little girl is a girl, and she used to be a tiny baby.”

Savannah echoed the sentiment; her daughter, Vale, is gearing up for her own preschool graduation.

“I can’t believe it. You know how there’s certain things that parents tell you when you first become a mom?” she asked. “I’ve found that they’re all really true, and one of them is it goes so fast. It’s the blink of an eye. It really is.”

Savannah also shared that Vale’s graduation will feature a song inspired by a very popular artist.

“I was cracking up because they’re going to do a bunch of songs that are supposed to be a surprise, but she was practicing one of them, and it’s literally to Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next.’” she said.

She explained that the song's lyrics were tweaked to the perspective of the preschoolers who are thanking teachers as they move on to kindergarten.

Savannah knows the importance of embracing these moments with the kids while they’re young.

“Charley’s my last baby, and I’m holding on to him as tight as possible,” she said about her son. “And he’s a little boy. And everyone always said this about boys being such loves.”

"He’ll cup my hand in his face and be like, ‘I love you, Mommy,” she added.