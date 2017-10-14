share tweet pin email

Moms are notorious for multitasking — and dancer and actress Jenna Dewan Tatum is no exception.

In an adorable Instagram video posted on Tuesday, Tatum proved that she could still get down on the dance floor ... even with a small child attached to her waist.

mom life last night♥️ A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Oct 9, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

"Mom life last night," Tatum, 36, captioned a video of her 4-year-old daughter, Everly, storming the stage during a dance rehearsal. Tatum added a heart to clarify that her daughter is always a welcome interruption.

We're impressed that she didn't also take the opportunity to brag about not missing a single step while holding Everly. We're not sure we would have been so modest!

Then again, it's not as though this is their first spin at being dance partners. "Because our daughter (Everly) likes to dance, we have music on and spontaneous dance parties a lot," Tatum told TODAY in May of life in the home she shares with husband Channing Tatum.

Then there are the casual "Step Up" reenactments.

We had to. #stepup10years A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Aug 11, 2016 at 4:03pm PDT

You know, things we all do with our spouses. (The two met on the set of the beloved dance film.)

Everly wasn't impressed by her parents' on-screen moves. "We were like, 'This is going to be really cool. It's got dancing, she’s going to love it," Tatum confessed to Jimmy Kimmel in August. "Within 10 seconds she was like, 'Can I watch a real movie? I dunno, like a good one?'"

"We were like, 'What do you mean? This is a real movie. It was such a real movie they made like seven more of these! You will watch it. Sit down!'" he continued. "After 10 more seconds, she was like, 'Can we please watch a real movie?' And we were like, 'Fine, just put on 'Moana.' I don't care.'"

But clearly even sassy little Everly isn't immune to the pull of the dance floor. We have every confidence that she'll one day appreciate "Step Up" in all its glory.

And until then, she's got her makeup skills to fall back on.