Jenna Dewan Tatum's daughter did her makeup and the results are … unique

Jenna Dewan Tatum possesses a natural beauty that makeup doesn't necessarily improve.

But don’t tell that to her 4-year-old daughter, Everly.

The future cosmetologist tried out her hand at making up her mom, who posted the colorful results on Instagram Saturday.

Evie just might take over the beauty industry one day. Her finest work I dare say 😂 A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Sep 2, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

"Evie just might take over the beauty industry one day," the 36-year-old actress and dancer wrote of her daughter’s experimentation with pastels, earth tones and glittery colors. "Her finest work, I dare say."

The “World of Dance” host later expanded upon her daughter's work to People magazine.

“She did a contour. It was in the right spot. It was kind of amazing actually. She calls it freestyle,” the proud mom said. “She goes, ‘Mommy let me freestyle,’ and I said okay. She has a really strong sense of creativity and I foster that.”

Magic power games on the beach today 💪🏽🌟😘 A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Jul 10, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

Dewan Tatum said she tries to stress beauty confidence to her daughter whenever possible.

“When it comes to beauty, I love beauty, my mom loved beauty. No one ever judged us for it,” she told the magazine. “We should just stop the shaming and the judging in general. Women who wear makeup say you should wear makeup. People who don’t wear makeup say you shouldn’t wear makeup. Just be you. So if she likes it great, if she doesn’t, fine.”

In addition to having a strong expression of style, Everly appears to have a strong sense of opinion. Her dad and Dewan Tatum’s husband, Channing Tatum, recently revealed that the couple tried to show their daughter “Step Up,” the 2006 movie where the pair met.

"We were like, 'This is going to be really cool. It's got dancing, she’s going to love it,’” Tatum said while visiting with Jimmy Kimmel.

But his daughter wasn’t impressed.

“Within 10 seconds she was like, 'Can I watch a real movie? I don’t know, like a good one?'"