Jenna Dewan showed off her growing baby bump in a beautiful red flowing gown at the E! People’s Choice Awards on Sunday night.

The actress and her boyfriend Steve Kazee are expecting their first child together. Dewan has a 6 year old daughter, Everly, with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum.

Jenna Dewan cradles her baby bump as she poses for pictures at the E! People's Choice Awards. JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / AFP via Getty Images

Dewan cradled her bump as she posed for pictures in the strapless number in the press room. The actress announced she was expecting back in September.

"Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me," she wrote at the time. "@stevekazee you are a gift from above and i couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our family together...! Thank you guys for all the love!!"

Later Sunday night after the awards show, she posted a photo to her Instagram story snuggling her daughter Everly in bed.

“What it’s all about,” she captioned the pic.

She followed that post up with a screen shot of a text from Kazee:

“You mean it’s not all about your man who is driving all over the valley to find you a (El Pollo Loco) burrito?"

Pregnant stars, they’re just like us! Late night burritos are always a must. Congrats to the happy couple!