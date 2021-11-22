Jenna Dewan is one proud mom of two beautiful children.

Over the weekend, the actor and dancer posted photos on social media that prove that point — including rare pics of the 8-year-old daughter she shares with her A-list ex-husband, Channing Tatum.

Everly, or Evie as mom and dad call her, can be seen snuggled up close to Dewan’s side in the first photo, as both of them smile for the camera.

But the little one shares the spotlight in some of the other shots.

Also featured in the set is the 1-year-old son Dewan and her current husband, actor Steve Kazee, welcomed last year. Callum sits in his big sister’s lap in another pic that shows her offering him a hand at mealtime.

Happiest when my weekends look like this. 😍 pic.twitter.com/mndY5qQHMB — Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) November 20, 2021

The final photo sees Everly share Dewan’s attention with Cosmo, one of the family’s devoted dogs.

“Happiest when my weekends look like this 😍,” the “Rookie” star wrote in the caption that accompanied the pics.

And that sentiment comes as no surprise. When Dewan posted a pic of both kids to Instagram in May, for Mother’s Day, she wrote, “Of all of the gifts life has to offer, being your mama is the greatest of them all❤️The purest of love!! I will forever be in awe that you both chose me🙏🏻”

Of course, Tatum is just as delighted to be Everly’s dad. But until just months ago, he never showed his daughter’s face at all, preferring instead to share photos from behind or with an emoji obscuring her features.

In June, days after Father’s Day, the “Magic Mike” star broke with that tradition and gave his fans and followers their first unobstructed view from his Instagram.

“You my littles are everything! You are my world and my heart,” he wrote beside a pic of the two of them on the beach. “You were looking at the full moon in this pic and telling me the prophecy of the full moon mermaid and then we ran into the water and looked for her and played with glow sticks in the night water calling out to the mermaids. you said you touched a bald headed mermaid and saw a tail. Haha one day you will read this and i hope laugh. We have fun 🤩 hehehe.”