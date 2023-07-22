TODAY co-host Jenna Bush Hager just got a possible glimpse into her future — and she's calling it traumatic.

While trying out TikTok's viral aging filter during TODAY with Hoda and Jenna July 21, Jenna tried out the filter on a phone camera, showing a side-by-side comparison of her current face to the one that has aged.

“Whoa. I look like my dad,” she laughed, referring to her father, former President George W. Bush.

When her co-host Hoda Kotb whipped around to look, she laughed and remarked, "You do kinda look like your dad."

“Don’t laugh at me! I’m a handsome woman,” Jenna responded, giggling.

“You always say you’re like your dad but now you kinda look like him,” Hoda said, checking out the comparison. “You look cute!”

As Hoda continued the conversation on getting older, she noticed Jenna appeared to be hung up over the results from the aging filter.

“I’m having a little bit of trauma," Jenna said. “We said we didn’t care what we looked like but I do care!”

Jenna added that she did not expect to look like “a very manly older person.”

After taking a moment to compose themselves after laughing, the two spoke about having gratitude as one gets older. During the exchange, Hoda explained that losing her father, who was in his early 50s at the time, while she was in college caused her to be thankful when she eventually reached that milestone.

“I think when you lose a parent at that age, you’re happy when you get to that age,” she said. “You’re not so scared of everything that comes after that. There’s kind of a ‘wow’ and a gift.”

Hoda said the loss also caused her to realize, now as a parent, that her children can still be “equipped” for life once she passes on.

Relating it back to her own life, Jenna revealed that just the night before she and her 3-year-old son, Henry, had a conversation about people passing away and the importance of living life "to the fullest."

“I said, ‘How are you going to live up? Do you feel like you’re living up to the fullest?’” she said of her conversation with her son, who innocently thought he that in 23 years he'd be in his 70s.

“But I do think it’s an interesting thing,” she continued, “because you can either think of each day as a gift and you have 23 years of ‘Oh my gosh, let’s live them!’ — because no day is promised — or you can think of it as a sad thing.”