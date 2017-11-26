Jenna Bush Hager and sister Barbara turn 36! See their mom's sweet message

share tweet pin email

One birthday is great, but two are even better! TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager and her twin sister, Barbara Bush, turn 36 years old today.

The milestone might sound pretty mind-blowing to anyone who watched the twins grow up in the White House. But you're never too old for your mom to make a fuss over your birthday ... and former first lady Laura Bush was up to the task.

Thirty-six years ago today our precious girls were born. They’ve brought joy to our lives every day since. Happy Birthday to Barbara and Jenna! A post shared by Laura Bush (@laurawbush) on Nov 25, 2017 at 11:08am PST

"Thirty-six years ago today our precious girls were born," Mrs. Bush captioned an Instagram photo of her husband, former President George W. Bush, holding his newborn twins. "They’ve brought joy to our lives every day since. Happy Birthday to Barbara and Jenna!"

Jenna also authored her own sweet birthday post for her sister.

Happiest Birthday to my partner in ALL for the last 36 years! I can't imagine my life without your enormous heart ❤️ teaching me to love and your hand entwined in mine all these years. Thanks for sharing this wild and precious life with me! Love you, beast. Xx A post shared by jennabhager (@jennabhager) on Nov 25, 2017 at 6:47am PST

"Happiest Birthday to my partner in ALL for the last 36 years!" she wrote alongside an adorable set of twin-tastic photos. "I can't imagine my life without your enormous heart, teaching me to love and your hand entwined in mine all these years. Thanks for sharing this wild and precious life with me! Love you, beast."

The two recently opened up to TODAY about their unique bond as they celebrated the release of their new book, "Sisters First: Stories from Our Wild and Wonderful Life."

"From the moment I was born, I had this person who lifted me up," Jenna said of Barbara. (Literally — Barbara is the older of the two, by one minute.)

"I think a sister (is) ... a woman that has your back, that makes you feel like you are good enough, that empowers you to be your best person, to be your best self, that laughs at you, that cries with you," she continued.

"It's someone that will share your life with you, the good and the bad, and be alongside you as you go through life," Barbara added.

That about sums it up. We love seeing how these two love and support one another, and wish them the happiest of birthdays!