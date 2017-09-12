Jenna Bush Hager shares pictures of Mila and Poppy's first day of school

share tweet pin email

Jenna Bush Hager kept things conservative for her daughter Poppy, 2, on her first day of preschool on Monday.

"I dressed her like a 70-year-old,'' Hager said on TODAY's Take Tuesday.

Hager shared cute photos of Poppy and her older daughter, Mila, 4, from their first day of school, while also dishing on her philosophy about avoiding separation anxiety as her daughters acclimate to school.

"It's like a Band-Aid,'' she said. "I tell it very often to my husband. I'm like, 'You hand that baby over and you sprint out.' Because they want to be around you."

Poppy clearly didn't have any issues with being at school for the first time.

TODAY Poppy and Mila shared a hug before heading to their classrooms.

"They do this thing called 'phase-in,' where you have to stay with them for a little bit of the day, and Poppy was like, 'What are you doing here?'"

Hager also shared an adorable shot of some sister solidarity as Mila and Poppy hugged each other in the corner of the room before they headed to separate classrooms.

"Nobody puts babies in the corner!'' Hager joked. "Mila put her baby sister in the corner for a preschool hug."

Poppy then got right to work in setting up the classroom to her liking on her first day.

"We call her Ronda Rousey,'' Hager said. "She was the most physical child in the class. She was moving chairs. Like other kids were playing with Play-Doh, and she was just like rearranging the furniture."

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.