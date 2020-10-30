A very Hager Halloween! See Jenna's adorable photo of her kids' costumes

Happy Hager-ween!

TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-host Jenna Bush Hager wasted no time getting into the Halloween spirit when she posted a photo of her three kids in their costumes Friday morning.

“Halloween dress rehearsal! A fairy, a deer and an astronaut-queen walk into a bar...(or more like a socially distanced-outdoor—at-home dance party!) 2020 Halloween,” she captioned the picture that featured Mila, 7, as the fairy, Poppy, 5, as the astronaut and Hal, 1, as the deer.

The costumes are a departure from last year when the kids dressed up as a cat family.

"Happy HAL-oween (get the pun there??) from our cat family—minus Daddy cat who was away for work. Neighbor, trick-or-treating tradition with @savannahguthrie (thank goodness a sister wife to help wrangle!)," Jenna captioned a photo on Instagram, while also giving a shoutout to TODAY's Savannah Guthrie.

Jenna also marked the day last October with a throwback photo of herself as a child dressed as a pack of Juicy Fruit gum with sister Barbara as a vampire standing by grandfather George H.W. Bush. It also marked the first Halloween since the former president had passed away.

"Happy Halloween from a President, Juicy Fruit and a Vampire!!" she wrote on Instagram.

In 2018, before Hal was born, Mila dressed as a gumball machine, while Poppy’s costume was Princess Loli from the classic board game Candyland.

"My candy queens. (BTW: too much candy does the opposite of turning you into a princess...stomach aches, melts etc!) HOLDING my babes close this morning. Let’s love each other," Jenna wrote on Instagram.