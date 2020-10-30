Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long

A very Hager Halloween! See Jenna's adorable photo of her kids' costumes

Mila, Poppy and Hal are ready for Halloween.
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

Happy Hager-ween!

TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-host Jenna Bush Hager wasted no time getting into the Halloween spirit when she posted a photo of her three kids in their costumes Friday morning.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CG9qXO6rrSp

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

“Halloween dress rehearsal! A fairy, a deer and an astronaut-queen walk into a bar...(or more like a socially distanced-outdoor—at-home dance party!) 2020 Halloween,” she captioned the picture that featured Mila, 7, as the fairy, Poppy, 5, as the astronaut and Hal, 1, as the deer.

The costumes are a departure from last year when the kids dressed up as a cat family.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4TfjpoAKRx

"Happy HAL-oween (get the pun there??) from our cat family—minus Daddy cat who was away for work. Neighbor, trick-or-treating tradition with @savannahguthrie (thank goodness a sister wife to help wrangle!)," Jenna captioned a photo on Instagram, while also giving a shoutout to TODAY's Savannah Guthrie.

Jenna also marked the day last October with a throwback photo of herself as a child dressed as a pack of Juicy Fruit gum with sister Barbara as a vampire standing by grandfather George H.W. Bush. It also marked the first Halloween since the former president had passed away.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4R7MiFgv8w

"Happy Halloween from a President, Juicy Fruit and a Vampire!!" she wrote on Instagram.

In 2018, before Hal was born, Mila dressed as a gumball machine, while Poppy’s costume was Princess Loli from the classic board game Candyland.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BpeglrGhe5u

"My candy queens. (BTW: too much candy does the opposite of turning you into a princess...stomach aches, melts etc!) HOLDING my babes close this morning. Let’s love each other," Jenna wrote on Instagram.

Jenna Bush Hager reveals return to TODAY after maternity leave

Oct. 31, 201901:23
Drew Weisholtz