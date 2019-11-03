Baby Hal has hit another milestone today!

Jenna Bush Hager took to Instagram on Sunday to share an adorable snap of her son, Henry Harold “Hal" Hager, to celebrate three months with her new little guy.

“Three months with our sweetest Hal,” Jenna captioned the photo of a smiley Hal. “And he’s already mastered the sky smile and has his mama wrapped around his perfectly, roll-filled thigh. Love my boy. 💙”

Commenters were quick to point out that Hal resembles another member of the Bush family: Jenna's father, former President George W. Bush.

Baby Hal shares a similar smile with his grandpa, former President George W. Bush, according to some Instagram commenters. Jenna Bush Hager, Getty

"Oh my! He looks like Grandpa W!!!" wrote one commenter.

Others called attention to Hal and his grandfather’s very similar smiles.

“I can see that mischievous gleam in his eye Iike your dad and grandfather!” another person wrote. “So sweet!”

An infant George W. Bush with his mother Barbara Bush and his father George Bush poses for a portrait in 1947. Sygma via Getty Images

Hal's grandfather shared a photo with his first grandson on Instagram from the hospital the day Hal was born, smiling from ear to ear.

"@laurawbush and I are thrilled to welcome Henry Harold Hager to our family," he wrote. "We are happy for the proud parents, @jennabhager and Henry. And pleased that Mila and Poppy have a little brother to love. We thank God that mom and baby are healthy, and we look forward to many years of loving the boy known as Hal."

Hal was born on Aug. 2, joining his two older sisters, Mila, 6, and Poppy, 4. He got his name from his father, Henry Hager, and Jenna’s grandfather Harold Welch, former first lady Laura Bush’s father.

While Hal wasn't named after his grandpa (the 43rd president said that Hal was still "a cool name"), at least he's still got his smile!

We're expecting plenty more "twinning" shots of Hal and his grandfather in the future.