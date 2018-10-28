Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Laura Ratliff

Jenna Bush Hager has us impressed this year with her daughters’ “sweet” Halloween costumes!

In a photo that she shared on Instagram, Jenna’s youngest daughter, 3-year-old Poppy, is dressed as Princess Lolly from the popular Hasbro board game Candyland, wearing a colorful tutu with pieces of candy attached, as well as a matching tiara.

Keeping with the sugary theme, 5-year-old Mila looked adorable dressed up as a gumball machine, wearing a red jumper with silvery trim, and of course, plenty of gumballs.

It’s not the first time Jenna’s girls have stolen the show (remember the time they upstaged both Jenna and Kathie Lee Gifford on air?!), but this year’s homemade Halloween costumes are truly amazing.

The proud mama warned of the less-than-fun consequences of eating too much sugar, stomach aches included, and then added a sweet message.

“HOLDING my babes close this morning. Let’s love each other,” she wrote.

Now that’s a message we can get behind.