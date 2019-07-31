A sweet note from Hoda Kotb capped off a great celebration this week in anticipation of Jenna Bush Hager's third child.

Jenna was only one sentence into reading Hoda's words aloud on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Wednesday when she needed to grab some tissues to dab the tears.

"Jenna, you represent everything I love,'' the note read. "Your friends are lucky, your children luckier. Three good people in the world thanks to you and Hank. Maybe they will change the world."

Jenna read the note alongside Sunday TODAY host Willie Geist, who was filling in for Hoda as she remains on maternity leave after adopting her second baby girl, Hope Catherine, in April.

Hoda was one of the guests at Jenna's baby shower on Tuesday at Taco Dumbo in New York City, where the two friends shared some smiles and tacos.

Jenna and Hoda shared a hug and some smiles at Jenna's baby shower in New York City on Tuesday. Courtesy of Megan Stackhouse

"I walked in, and just to hug somebody who you love so much who has the joy of motherhood all over her, you could feel it,'' Jenna said about Hoda. "She is so happy. And to see somebody you love so happy, there's really no better feeling."

Weekend TODAY co-anchor Sheinelle Jones was also in the house along with many other members of the TODAY family.

"I really did leave full of tacos, which is one of my favorite feelings, but also full of such gratitude because I don't think everybody gets to work in a place and feel as good as I do,'' Jenna said.

Jenna announced in April that she and husband, Henry Hager, are expecting their third child — giving a baby brother to daughters Mila and Poppy.

As she gets closer to having baby No. 3, Jenna was grateful for Hoda's short and sweet note of love.

"This made me feel so good!" she said.