We can't handle all the cuteness!

Days after giving us a peek at her family Christmas card, TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager shared a few sweet snapshots of daughters Poppy, 2, and Mila, 4, on Instagram.

Nathan Congleton Love the matching red dresses and bows!

"My most precious loves!" Jenna wrote, encouraging her followers to see the "excitement of the season through the eyes of my girls!"

Nathan Congleton

The photos show the girls jumping on a couch and making funny faces at the camera on a New York City sidewalk.

Nathan Congleton

Mila and Poppy clearly had a blast shooting these Christmas card outtakes! (And really, aren't the candid shots always better than the whole "look at the camera and smile" thing?)

Many people commented on Jenna's post, pointing out how much the girls look like her, and encouraging her to make the most of the time while they're young.

